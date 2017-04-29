One Pa. City Is Poised to Crush the 21st Century...What I learned...
On a blustery late-winter morning with a light whorl of snowflakes falling near the banks of the Allegheny River, Sarah, a friendly young PR person for Uber, opened the rear passenger door of a Volvo SUV that had so much electronic gear installed on the roof, it looked like it was wearing a crown. She gestured for me to take a seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to get numb
|5 hr
|Jthm
|19
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|14 hr
|x dem
|64
|In need
|Sun
|testing
|13
|trump faces his 100 days of resistance
|Sun
|Obama SUX
|2
|Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h...
|Sat
|hobo jim
|5
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Apr 27
|Clayton Bigsby
|7
|Swingers (Oct '16)
|Apr 27
|Annie Pazooda
|9
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC