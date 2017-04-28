Occupancy drops for hotels, apartments in Downtown Pittsburgh
The rapid increase in hotel rooms and apartments in and near Downtown over much of the last decade may be starting to take its toll. In findings released Thursday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership found that the average hotel occupancy rate in or near the Golden Triangle dropped from 69 percent in 2014 and 2015 to 66 percent last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|26 min
|Team Trump
|54
|Tents pop up near Peduto's home in protest of h...
|1 hr
|Overtaxed
|3
|In need
|Thu
|Dog Lover
|10
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Clayton Bigsby
|7
|Swingers (Oct '16)
|Thu
|Annie Pazooda
|9
|Looking to get numb
|Apr 26
|Jthm
|3
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|Apr 25
|Hero
|10
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC