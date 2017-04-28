Occupancy drops for hotels, apartment...

Occupancy drops for hotels, apartments in Downtown Pittsburgh

The rapid increase in hotel rooms and apartments in and near Downtown over much of the last decade may be starting to take its toll. In findings released Thursday, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership found that the average hotel occupancy rate in or near the Golden Triangle dropped from 69 percent in 2014 and 2015 to 66 percent last year.

