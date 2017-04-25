Norfolk Southern to develop second Pittsburgh route for double-stack freight cars
Last June, a landslide from the Mount Washington hillside pretty much closed the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks near Station Square for 11 days, crippling the company's ability to move double-stack freight cars through the region. The railroad expects to address that situation with the help of a $20 million state grant to help upgrade another route through Pittsburgh that can accommodate double-stack cars.
