New Frick Environmental Center hosts Earth Day events
On their first visit to Frick Park for Earth Day on Saturday, the Brock family was looking forward to guided hikes through the woods identifying mushrooms and other wild edibles. "Hiking is something we enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Republicans to Privatize Soc.Security...
|2 hr
|Bill O Smily
|2
|Syrian Strike
|4 hr
|Obama is a Fraud
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Melissa
|125
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sat
|shark
|261
|Police Investigate Fatal Shooting (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Moo
|21
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|Apr 21
|pgh
|157
|Black people (Oct '16)
|Apr 20
|Getajob
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC