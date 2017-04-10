New citywide initiative in Pittsburgh...

New citywide initiative in Pittsburgh to fight crime

A citywide initiative focused on fighting crime in 18 Pittsburgh neighborhoods has been announced by Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. This will be similar to a program Pittsburgh had several years ago where there were beat cops in the neighborhoods.

