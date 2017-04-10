New citywide initiative in Pittsburgh to fight crime
A citywide initiative focused on fighting crime in 18 Pittsburgh neighborhoods has been announced by Mayor Bill Peduto and Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert. This will be similar to a program Pittsburgh had several years ago where there were beat cops in the neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|155
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|Fri
|300 pound Big Girl
|7
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Thu
|Lester Pitmontaco...
|3
|Liberty Bridge
|Apr 13
|Drooling Dave
|3
|SOS for BRT
|Apr 12
|the truth
|1
|Syrian Strike
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|15
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Apr 8
|Bootie Bandit
|16
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC