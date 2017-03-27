Marchers call on city to buy Penn Pla...

Marchers call on city to buy Penn Plaza Apartments for affordable housing

There are 1 comment on the WPXI story from Saturday, titled Marchers call on city to buy Penn Plaza Apartments for affordable housing. In it, WPXI reports that:

Fake Poser Liberals

Mckeesport, PA

#1 Yesterday
Lets establish some affordable housing in the heavily liberal occupied areas like Shadyside and Point Breeze. I mean, you libtards push for it yet reject it in your neighborhoods?

These snow flakes are quick to march and demand affordable housing in everyone else neighborhood but when it comes to where they live, oh no.

Then they have the nerve to gentrify your neighborhoods like Bakery Square. But its ok because they make a couple signs and protest for a couple hours on the last day of occupancy?

These people are disgusting and people need to wake up. Lets gentrify their neighborhoods.

NOW! Push for affordable housing in Shadyside!
