Lambda Theta Alpha To Hold Annual 'Ta...

Lambda Theta Alpha To Hold Annual 'Take Back The Night' March Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Onward State

The Beta Lambda Chapter of Lambda Theta Alpha will host its annual Take Back The Night March on Wednesday to raise awareness for the ongoing issues of domestic violence and sexual assault. The march will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 on the Old Main steps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 15 hr Mr Strickland 42
John G. Conomikes stepped down... Sun mark_2020 1
Teacher strike Sun Pork 12
women selling pantyhose Sun Yes Yes Yes 4
News Marchers call on city to buy Penn Plaza Apartme... Sun Fake Poser Liberals 1
Russian Hacking Apr 1 LoPro 3
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Apr 1 Love beauty 255
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 280,039,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC