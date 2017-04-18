Laborer's electrocution death in Pittsburgh ruled accidental
Authorities in western Pennsylvania say the death of a laborer who came into contact with electricity while working on a Pittsburgh home has been ruled accidental. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said Saturday that 21-year-old Dakota Marshall of Ford City was electrocuted Thursday in the home in the city's Shadyside neighborhood.
