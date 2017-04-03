Human remains found in woods near Pittsburgh housing project
Pittsburgh police are investigating skeletal remains found in some woods near a housing project known for its crime and drug activity. Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says some size 10 male shoes were also found with the remains Monday afternoon near Northview Heights, a gated public housing complex.
