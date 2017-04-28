Howard R. Lacey
Howard is survived by his son, Howard R. Lacey, Jr. of Avon and five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy D. Lacey and his daughter, Janet H. Lacey Wanink, of Woodinville, Washington.
