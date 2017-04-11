Hospital list prices may be useful af...

Hospital list prices may be useful after all, study finds

23 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

For years, big medical networks have said that hospital list prices for medical care are meaningless, but new research suggests otherwise. Researchers Michael Batty and Benedic Ippolito found that hospital list prices were related to "prices actually paid by patients and their insurers," according to a report in the journal Health Affairs.

Pittsburgh, PA

