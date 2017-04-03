Highlighting the accomplishments of residents of the South Hills
The partners of the certified public accounting firm of Goff Backa Alfera & Company, LLC , announce the addition of Nancy L. Ankrom as senior consultant in the Tax Department. Ankrom of Pleasant Hills received her Bachelor of Science from California University and her Master of Accounting from Chatham University.
