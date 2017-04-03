Highlighting the accomplishments of r...

Highlighting the accomplishments of residents of the South Hills

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Almanac

The partners of the certified public accounting firm of Goff Backa Alfera & Company, LLC , announce the addition of Nancy L. Ankrom as senior consultant in the Tax Department. Ankrom of Pleasant Hills received her Bachelor of Science from California University and her Master of Accounting from Chatham University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) 2 hr Sluggo 56
Syrian Strike 2 hr Overtaxed 2
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 4 hr Love beauty 259
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) 10 hr Buns 124
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Wed liberals smell 1
Russian Hacking Wed Grimp 7
John G. Conomikes stepped down... Wed He Man 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC