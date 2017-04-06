Generett to leave Urban Innovation21 ...

Generett to leave Urban Innovation21 after 10 years at helm

William Generett, the first president and chief executive of Urban Innovation21, will step down after a successor is found to run the nonprofit economic development agency. Mr. Generett, 46, said he informed the board of directors that he was leaving after 10 years in the job and plans to stay on until the organization completes a national search for its next chief executive.

