Generett to leave Urban Innovation21 after 10 years at helm
William Generett, the first president and chief executive of Urban Innovation21, will step down after a successor is found to run the nonprofit economic development agency. Mr. Generett, 46, said he informed the board of directors that he was leaving after 10 years in the job and plans to stay on until the organization completes a national search for its next chief executive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|10 hr
|liberals smell
|1
|Russian Hacking
|14 hr
|Grimp
|7
|John G. Conomikes stepped down...
|14 hr
|He Man
|3
|Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime
|23 hr
|Tripping Wilma
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Wed
|T Swizzle
|258
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Apr 3
|Mr Strickland
|42
|Teacher strike
|Apr 2
|Pork
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC