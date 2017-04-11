Flint water activist to speak at town hall Tuesday to discuss Pittsburgh water problems
A water activist from Flint, Mich., where high doses of lead contaminated the tap water of 100,000 residents in 2014, may be able to put Pittsburgh's water problems into perspective. Nayyirah Shariff, the director of the community organization Flint Rising, is the keynoter for a town hall meeting Tuesday evening titled "Not Another Flint," hosted by the Our Water Campaign, a coalition of eight environmental groups formed to promote a safe, affordable, publicly controlled water supply in Pittsburgh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|14 hr
|Overtaxed
|150
|Syrian Strike
|21 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|15
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Sun
|RACHEL MADDOW
|1
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Bootie Bandit
|16
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Apr 8
|T Swizzle
|260
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Apr 7
|Sfinx
|57
|Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court
|Apr 7
|frankly speaking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC