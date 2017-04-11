Flint water activist to speak at town...

Flint water activist to speak at town hall Tuesday to discuss Pittsburgh water problems

A water activist from Flint, Mich., where high doses of lead contaminated the tap water of 100,000 residents in 2014, may be able to put Pittsburgh's water problems into perspective. Nayyirah Shariff, the director of the community organization Flint Rising, is the keynoter for a town hall meeting Tuesday evening titled "Not Another Flint," hosted by the Our Water Campaign, a coalition of eight environmental groups formed to promote a safe, affordable, publicly controlled water supply in Pittsburgh.

