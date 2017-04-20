First debate among Pittsburgh's mayor...

First debate among Pittsburgh's mayoral candidates is a low-key affair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Mayoral hopefuls Darlene Harris and John C. Welch knocked Pittsburgh incumbent Bill Peduto for much of their inaugural debate Wednesday night, criticizing his administration over its handling of Uber and public water problems . But Mr. Peduto delivered few return jabs during the hour-long broadcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) 10 hr MsObvious 156
Black people 17 hr Getajob 5
Looking for bbw to sit on me Wed Jimmy Franks 8
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Wed Jimmy Franks 4
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Apr 18 Who Put The Poo Poo 2
Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
Liberty Bridge Apr 13 Drooling Dave 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC