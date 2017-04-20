First debate among Pittsburgh's mayoral candidates is a low-key affair
Mayoral hopefuls Darlene Harris and John C. Welch knocked Pittsburgh incumbent Bill Peduto for much of their inaugural debate Wednesday night, criticizing his administration over its handling of Uber and public water problems . But Mr. Peduto delivered few return jabs during the hour-long broadcast.
