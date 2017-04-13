Fire destroys vacant buildings; no in...

Fire destroys vacant buildings; no injuries reported

Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a smoky fire destroyed a row of three vacant buildings in Pittsburgh, but no injuries were reported. The city's public safety department said the blaze in the Mount Washington neighborhood was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

