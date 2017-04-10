Fight for future of closing state prison may already be underway

Almost as soon as officials announced a plan to close an aging state prison in Pittsburgh amid statewide budgetary constraints, talk of redeveloping the riverfront property began. On Thursday, state officials met with residents living near the State Correctional Institution at Pittsburgh on the North Side to discuss what that process might entail, and what might become of the 24-acre site when the prison's doors close for good later this year.

