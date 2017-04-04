Feds indict state inmate, four others, in $200K tax refund scheme
A prison inmate prepared false tax returns for fellow inmates and others and generated more than $200,000 in fraudulent refunds with the help of four Pittsburgh cohorts, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday. Sean Brooks, 27, is under indictment on counts of bank and mail fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in a scheme that is becoming increasingly common among prisoners, with inmates stealing from the U.S. Treasury while behind bars.
