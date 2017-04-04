Feds indict state inmate, four others...

Feds indict state inmate, four others, in $200K tax refund scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Post-gazette.com

A prison inmate prepared false tax returns for fellow inmates and others and generated more than $200,000 in fraudulent refunds with the help of four Pittsburgh cohorts, the U.S. attorney's office said Tuesday. Sean Brooks, 27, is under indictment on counts of bank and mail fraud conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in a scheme that is becoming increasingly common among prisoners, with inmates stealing from the U.S. Treasury while behind bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... 1 hr liberals smell 1
Russian Hacking 4 hr Grimp 7
John G. Conomikes stepped down... 5 hr He Man 3
Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime 14 hr Tripping Wilma 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 16 hr T Swizzle 258
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? Apr 3 Mr Strickland 42
Teacher strike Apr 2 Pork 12
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC