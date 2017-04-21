Duquesne honoring Strickland, Wideman

Bill Strickland, president and CEO of Manchester Bidwell Corp., and award-winning author John Edgar Wideman will each be presented with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at Duquesne University's Commencement on May 12. Both are Pittsburgh natives.

