Duquesne honoring Strickland, Wideman
Bill Strickland, president and CEO of Manchester Bidwell Corp., and award-winning author John Edgar Wideman will each be presented with an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at Duquesne University's Commencement on May 12. Both are Pittsburgh natives.
