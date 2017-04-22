Coghill, Deemer compete for city council seat vacated by Rudiak

There is only one contested Pittsburgh City Council race in the May 16 primary but there's enough drama in District 4 to go around. Candidates Anthony Coghill and Ashleigh Deemer live in the same Beechview neighborhood, but see the world through different lenses - and the contest to replace outgoing Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak has split even some former allies.

