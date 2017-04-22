Coghill, Deemer compete for city coun...

Coghill, Deemer compete for city council seat vacated by Rudiak

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

There is only one contested Pittsburgh City Council race in the May 16 primary but there's enough drama in District 4 to go around. Candidates Anthony Coghill and Ashleigh Deemer live in the same Beechview neighborhood, but see the world through different lenses - and the contest to replace outgoing Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak has split even some former allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 4 hr shark 261
News Police Investigate Fatal Shooting (Mar '07) 15 hr Moo 21
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) Fri pgh 157
Black people Thu Getajob 5
Looking for bbw to sit on me Wed Jimmy Franks 8
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Wed Jimmy Franks 4
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Apr 18 Who Put The Poo Poo 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,290 • Total comments across all topics: 280,478,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC