Coders create weather bots in Pittsbu...

Coders create weather bots in Pittsburgh using IBM Watson

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

But in less than two hours on Wednesday evening, the junior computer science major at Carnegie Mellon University created her own weather chatbot "A lot of the work we do [in school] is theoretical and I thought it's great that this is hands on," she said. Ms. Kao is one of about 36 coders who attended an IBM Coding Cognitive workshop Wednesday at Ace Hotel in East Liberty as a part of Pittsburgh's Inclusive Innovation Week .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syrian Strike 2 hr LoPro 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13) 3 hr Buns 124
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Wed liberals smell 1
Russian Hacking Wed Grimp 7
John G. Conomikes stepped down... Wed He Man 3
Only One Way To Stop 99% Of Crime Wed Tripping Wilma 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Wed T Swizzle 258
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,108,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC