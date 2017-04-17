Chatham to host international conference on higher education
A daylong event Tuesday at Chatham University will draw campus leaders from Pittsburgh and from three Canadian provinces to discuss the future role of higher education and government and other topics, from immigration to sustainability. The event in Eddy Theater on Chatham's Shadyside campus runs from 8:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is part of the university's 2016-2017 Global Focus Year of Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|20 min
|Jimmy Franks
|8
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|22 min
|Jimmy Franks
|4
|Black people
|19 hr
|Straight outta Co...
|3
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|Tue
|Who Put The Poo Poo
|2
|Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c...
|Tue
|Bon bon hq
|1
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|Apr 15
|ThomasA
|155
|Liberty Bridge
|Apr 13
|Drooling Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC