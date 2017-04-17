Chatham to host international conference on higher education

A daylong event Tuesday at Chatham University will draw campus leaders from Pittsburgh and from three Canadian provinces to discuss the future role of higher education and government and other topics, from immigration to sustainability. The event in Eddy Theater on Chatham's Shadyside campus runs from 8:50 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and is part of the university's 2016-2017 Global Focus Year of Canada.

