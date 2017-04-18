CCAC's foundation helps fuel growth of campus
Back in the 1970s when Peter DeComo attended Community College of Allegheny County, its North Side classrooms were kept cool by fans and open windows. The former mansion on Ridge Avenue that still houses school facilities didn't have air conditioning when he commuted from Ford City, Armstrong County, to earn an associate degree in respiratory therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|155
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|Apr 14
|300 pound Big Girl
|7
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Apr 13
|Lester Pitmontaco...
|3
|Liberty Bridge
|Apr 13
|Drooling Dave
|3
|SOS for BRT
|Apr 12
|the truth
|1
|Syrian Strike
|Apr 10
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|15
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|Apr 8
|Bootie Bandit
|16
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC