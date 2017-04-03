Cash, clerk's wallet stolen during armed robbery at Perry Southa
Two people were arrested after a Pittsburgh convenience store robbery on Tuesday in which a gun was held to a clerk's head, police said. The robbery was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. at Mo's Convenience Store on Perrysville Avenue in the city's Perry South neighborhood.
