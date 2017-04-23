Brian O'Neill: Walking an old trolley...

Brian O'Neill: Walking an old trolley line, thinking of the future

As Pittsburghers rethink the way we get around, with plans as futuristic as driverless cars and a low-pressure tube that could shoot people from here to Columbus in 15 minutes, I took a walk last week along a North Hills trolley right of way that had its last run 86 years ago. Between 1908 and 1931, the Harmony interurban trolley line carried people and goods between the city and scattered northern hamlets.

