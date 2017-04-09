Brian O'Neill: Mandatory minimums? There goes the judge

For a couple of Pittsburgh men with long experience as judges and prosecutors, last week's move by the state House to restore mandatory minimum sentences is one bad, jail-packing idea. Jeffrey Manning, a county and federal prosecutor before he became an Allegheny County common pleas judge nearly three decades ago, said, "It might be OK in 99 of 100 cases but you're going to run into that one case where it's a real tragedy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.