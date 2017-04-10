Bad Samaritan to stay in prison for sexual assault of stranded college student

A Pittsburgh business owner convicted of sexually assaulting a stranded Duquesne University student after offering her a ride back to her dorm has failed to convince a state appeals court panel to void his prison sentence. Instead, the Commonwealth Court judges concluded that Ijaz Khokhar's convictions by an Allegheny County jury were justified, even though they found that a county judge improperly allowed a city police detective to give hearsay testimony.

