April 20, 2017Fitzgerald Announces 2017 Summer Concer...

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald today announced the lineup for the county's 2017 Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres Park, which features Grammy-winning, Tony-winning and platinum-selling artists, including Boz Scaggs, Gin Blossoms, The Mavericks, Con Funk Shun, Larry Carlton and Billy Porter. "Our 2017 summer concert series will be one of the best yet with new sound and lighting equipment at both amphitheaters, local craft beer for sale, more food truck options, and amazing artists," said Fitzgerald.

