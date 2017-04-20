April 20, 2017Fitzgerald Announces 2017 Summer Concer...
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald today announced the lineup for the county's 2017 Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres Park, which features Grammy-winning, Tony-winning and platinum-selling artists, including Boz Scaggs, Gin Blossoms, The Mavericks, Con Funk Shun, Larry Carlton and Billy Porter. "Our 2017 summer concert series will be one of the best yet with new sound and lighting equipment at both amphitheaters, local craft beer for sale, more food truck options, and amazing artists," said Fitzgerald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Allegheny County.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|MsObvious
|156
|Black people
|17 hr
|Getajob
|5
|Looking for bbw to sit on me
|Wed
|Jimmy Franks
|8
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|Wed
|Jimmy Franks
|4
|Thousands of city residents left out of water l...
|Apr 18
|Who Put The Poo Poo
|2
|Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c...
|Apr 18
|Bon bon hq
|1
|Liberty Bridge
|Apr 13
|Drooling Dave
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC