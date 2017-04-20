April 20, 2017Fitzgerald Announces 20...

April 20, 2017Fitzgerald Announces 2017 Summer Concer...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Allegheny County

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald today announced the lineup for the county's 2017 Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres Park, which features Grammy-winning, Tony-winning and platinum-selling artists, including Boz Scaggs, Gin Blossoms, The Mavericks, Con Funk Shun, Larry Carlton and Billy Porter. "Our 2017 summer concert series will be one of the best yet with new sound and lighting equipment at both amphitheaters, local craft beer for sale, more food truck options, and amazing artists," said Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allegheny County.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
stop section 8 housing and why! (Jul '10) 10 hr MsObvious 156
Black people 17 hr Getajob 5
Looking for bbw to sit on me Wed Jimmy Franks 8
"Mayor" Bill Peduto Wed Jimmy Franks 4
News Thousands of city residents left out of water l... Apr 18 Who Put The Poo Poo 2
Mike Matter posts kids fotos while at the ICP c... Apr 18 Bon bon hq 1
Liberty Bridge Apr 13 Drooling Dave 3
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC