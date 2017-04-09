A splash of color on the riverfront: Opening day on trails mixes cyclists, artists
A trio of Spandex-skinned cyclists slowed for a bottleneck on the Three Rivers Heritage trail on the South Side Saturday where people were painting concrete trail liners gold, turquoise, green, blue, pink, orange, red and deep purple. Leashed dogs strained to touch noses, and there were little kids to avoid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Mayor" Bill Peduto
|3 hr
|RACHEL MADDOW
|1
|Syrian Strike
|8 hr
|Lo Pro
|12
|Master seeking submissive partner - female (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|Bootie Bandit
|16
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Sat
|T Swizzle
|260
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Sfinx
|57
|Neil Gorsuch Confirmed to Supreme Court
|Fri
|frankly speaking
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Pittsburgh (Nov '13)
|Thu
|Buns
|124
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC