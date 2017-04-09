A splash of color on the riverfront: ...

A splash of color on the riverfront: Opening day on trails mixes cyclists, artists

A trio of Spandex-skinned cyclists slowed for a bottleneck on the Three Rivers Heritage trail on the South Side Saturday where people were painting concrete trail liners gold, turquoise, green, blue, pink, orange, red and deep purple. Leashed dogs strained to touch noses, and there were little kids to avoid.

