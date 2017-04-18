A number of criminal defendants pleaded guilty this month before...
Douglas Ryan Homrock, 21, of 140 W. Locust St., Waynesburg; offenses – two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment and one count of resisting arrest; one count of aggravated assault was dismissed in magisterial court; On Jan. 28, Homrock attacked his mother at her Richhill Street house, shoving her, choking her and threatening to ... (more)
