A number of criminal defendants pleaded guilty this month before...

Douglas Ryan Homrock, 21, of 140 W. Locust St., Waynesburg; offenses – two counts of simple assault, two counts of harassment and one count of resisting arrest; one count of aggravated assault was dismissed in magisterial court; On Jan. 28, Homrock attacked his mother at her Richhill Street house, shoving her, choking her and threatening to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.