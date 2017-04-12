31st Street Studios has become covete...

31st Street Studios has become coveted site for more than film

The movie production facility, the largest between Los Angeles and New York, tentatively is scheduled for a public sale in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh on July 18 after several failed attempts to find a buyer. And given its riverfront location in one of the region's hottest real estate markets, there's a chance the eventual buyer might not be seeing stars in its plans for the industrial building, a former steel mill, totaling more than 300,000 square feet spread over 9 acres.

