31st Street Studios has become coveted site for more than film
The movie production facility, the largest between Los Angeles and New York, tentatively is scheduled for a public sale in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Pittsburgh on July 18 after several failed attempts to find a buyer. And given its riverfront location in one of the region's hottest real estate markets, there's a chance the eventual buyer might not be seeing stars in its plans for the industrial building, a former steel mill, totaling more than 300,000 square feet spread over 9 acres.
