Washington Boulevard floodgate system deemed operational after morning tests
The long-troubled floodgate system on Washington Boulevard passed technical tests early Wednesday, capping weeks of work by a contractor, Pittsburgh city officials said. "Let's just say my confidence level has risen considerably," said public safety Director Wendell Hissrich.
