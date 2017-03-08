Washington Boulevard floodgate system...

Washington Boulevard floodgate system deemed operational after morning tests

The long-troubled floodgate system on Washington Boulevard passed technical tests early Wednesday, capping weeks of work by a contractor, Pittsburgh city officials said. "Let's just say my confidence level has risen considerably," said public safety Director Wendell Hissrich.

