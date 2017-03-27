Vivid dreams help Bethel Park author ...

Vivid dreams help Bethel Park author create superhero series

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Almanac

Some people seem to have a hard time remembering their dreams, but not Dominic A. Bianco. His dreams are so vivid and exciting, he's turned them into a fictional series of superhero books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teacher strike 7 hr LoPro 10
Russian Hacking 9 hr LoPro 3
Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'? 10 hr liberals smell 40
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 15 hr Love beauty 255
Mayor demands bulletproof glass at Hazelwood fi... Fri LoPro 2
If you live on Penn ave or fifth ave read plz! Mar 30 Manipulated 1
women selling pantyhose Mar 29 Stephen Survey 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC