Visiting "Fences" in Pittsburgh: August Wilson's Hill District
Fans of "Fences" may be disappointed that the film won just one of its four Oscar nominations. But a pilgrimage to playwright August Wilson's hometown, Pittsburgh, might offer some consolation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|21 min
|Love beauty
|224
|Politicians
|2 hr
|Gerry
|1
|Just say "Yes" phone scam
|2 hr
|political bs
|1
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|9 hr
|Zing
|9
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|10 hr
|whitehat
|12
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|12 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Tue
|former democrat
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC