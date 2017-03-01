UMass Dartmouth chancellor finalist: ...

UMass Dartmouth chancellor finalist: university is 'perfect fit'

The British-born Dr. Philip K. Way is provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University near Pittsburgh, part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. He said his current position shoulders a lot of responsibility for keeping the school running: strategic planning for the university and division, the management of personnel, information technology, space, and divisional financial resources, curricular matters, including assessment and program review, enrollment management, student success and the police.

