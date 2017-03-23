Uber suspends self-driving program in Arizona after fender-bender
Getty Images An Uber driverless Ford Fusion drives down Smallman Street on September, 22, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On Friday night, a self-driving Uber vehicle was involved in a collision with a human driven car in Tempe, Arizona that caused the semi-autonomous vehicle to flip on its side.
