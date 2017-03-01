Uber rethinks defiance, will apply for self-driving car permit in California
SEPTEMBER 22: An Uber driverless Ford Fusion drives down Smallman Street on September, 22, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|12 hr
|egg head
|17
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|who
|228
|Politicians
|Thu
|Berry
|2
|Just say "Yes" phone scam
|Thu
|political bs
|1
|john schnaedter arrested for beating up intern ...
|Thu
|Zing
|9
|Somali immigrant cab driver dies after beating;...
|Thu
|25or6to4
|4
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Feb 28
|former democrat
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC