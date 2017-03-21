Uber puts the ire in Iron City

Uber puts the ire in Iron City

Late last year, residents of Pittsburgh's Bloomfield and Oakland neighborhoods found signs posted around their streets that warned of a world in which self-driving cars destroy local communities. Although many locals see Uber as a symbol of Pittsburgh's turnaround from an ailing former steel town to an up-and-coming tech hub, others resent the company's unwillingness to assimilate to the city's distinctive community, and the company has faced public protests and labor organizing efforts.

