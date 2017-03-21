Uber puts the ire in Iron City
Late last year, residents of Pittsburgh's Bloomfield and Oakland neighborhoods found signs posted around their streets that warned of a world in which self-driving cars destroy local communities. Although many locals see Uber as a symbol of Pittsburgh's turnaround from an ailing former steel town to an up-and-coming tech hub, others resent the company's unwillingness to assimilate to the city's distinctive community, and the company has faced public protests and labor organizing efforts.
