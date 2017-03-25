Two-year project continues to plant t...

Two-year project continues to plant the town pink with redbuds

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The explosions of spring color should be prominent along the North Shore near Heinz Field, across the Allegheny River along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the Downtown side, in parts of Point State Park and even on the median islands where the Fort Pitt Bridge enters the Golden Triangle, thanks to hundreds of trees planted last spring and fall. That was the first year of a two-year effort by the Pittsburgh Redbud Project, which is seeking volunteers to help plant even more trees this spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakdale Mini Mart/Dairy Mart 2 hr Misanthropy 3
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 9 hr T Swizzle 242
Affordable care act Mar 22 adorable deplorable 5
Allegheny County Riot Mar 21 SMH 1
women selling pantyhose Mar 21 finerminer 1
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh Mar 20 Jessica Juicer 5
http://www.pahomepage.com/ Mar 19 Jack 1
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC