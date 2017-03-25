Two-year project continues to plant the town pink with redbuds

The explosions of spring color should be prominent along the North Shore near Heinz Field, across the Allegheny River along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail on the Downtown side, in parts of Point State Park and even on the median islands where the Fort Pitt Bridge enters the Golden Triangle, thanks to hundreds of trees planted last spring and fall. That was the first year of a two-year effort by the Pittsburgh Redbud Project, which is seeking volunteers to help plant even more trees this spring.

