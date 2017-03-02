Two suspects in Somali cab driver death waive extradition from Ohio
Two men charged in a beating in Beltzhoover that led to the death of a Somalia-born cab driver waived their right Thursday to an extradition hearing in Ohio. As a result, authorities in Allegheny County are cleared to collect Daniel Russell and Christen Glenn from the Mahoning County Justice Center in Youngstown and return them to Pittsburgh to face robbery, attempted homicide and conspiracy charges.
