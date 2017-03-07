Two more charged with homicide in Somali cab driver's beating death
Two more charged with homicide in Somali cab driver's beating death
The pair already faced charges of attempted homicide and other crimes in the death of 31-year-old Ramadhan Mohamed.They were arrested in Ohio and brought back to Pennsylvania this week. Two others - Hosea Moore and King Edwards, both 20, of Beltzhoover - have already been charged with homicide in the case.
#1 10 hrs ago
This is sad. This man was trying to make a living. What's wrong with some people???
