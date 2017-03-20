Trump budget proposal would cut feder...

Trump budget proposal would cut federal programs for poor

Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

From funding for affordable housing, to money for heating assistance, to legal help for the poor, President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget aims to cut or eliminate a host of anti-poverty programs, many of which have existed for decades. "This budget is a complete attack on poor people," said Rochelle Jackson, public policy advocate at anti-hunger group Just Harvest.

