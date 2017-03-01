Trial begins for Pa. cop accused of b...

Trial begins for Pa. cop accused of breaking teen's nose over post-Halloween pumpkin smashing

Read more: PennLive.com

A federal civil rights trial is underway for the Pittsburgh police officer accused of punching, head-butting and breaking the nose of a teenager he spotted smashing pumpkins a few weeks after Halloween 2012. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette , the lawsuit alleges that Officer Colby Neidig spotted the plaintiff, then 16 years old, and a group of friends smashing pumpkins along Cassabill Drive in New Homestead on Nov. 12 of that year.

