TRAFFIC: Mon Wharf closed again Friday in Downtown Pittsburgh

The Mon Wharf parking lots are closed Friday so the city's Parking Authority can clean up after the flooding from the Monongahela River. The authority said the Mon and Ohio rivers are receding slowly, which has delayed the cleanup efforts combined below sub-freezing temps this morning.

