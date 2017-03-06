Toomey meets with some of his most vocal critics in Philly

Sen. Pat Toomey on Monday met with members of a protest group that has spent weeks holding regular demonstrations outside his offices statewide to express their displeasure with the Trump administration and Toomey's support for Trump policies and cabinet picks. After the Monday meeting in Philadelphia, Toomey took to social media to thank members of the Tuesdays with Toomey group and to describe the meeting between them as a "constructive" conversation.

