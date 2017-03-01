Thomas Starzl, father of organ transplantation, dies at 90 Updated at
Dr. Thomas E. Starzl, the organ transplant icon who revolutionized medicine by performing the first successful liver transplant and set the standard for the life-saving surgery, died Saturday. He was 90. His death was confirmed by UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a Distinguished Service Professor of Surgery in the School of Medicine.
