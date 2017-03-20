These moms are making tiny hijabs for their kids' dolls
When her 5-year-old daughter got glasses, Gisele Fetterman got her a doll that had glasses, too. It was important that her daughter, Grace, saw herself in her dolls, Fetterman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh
|7 hr
|Jessica Juicer
|5
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|13 hr
|T Swizzle
|239
|Affordable care act
|17 hr
|jackie
|4
|http://www.pahomepage.com/
|Sun
|Jack
|1
|Listen live radio talk show Wilkes Barre/ Scran...
|Sun
|Mark
|1
|Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad
|Sun
|Henry
|6
|Yes....HIM
|Mar 17
|Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC