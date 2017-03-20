These moms are making tiny hijabs for...

These moms are making tiny hijabs for their kids' dolls

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

When her 5-year-old daughter got glasses, Gisele Fetterman got her a doll that had glasses, too. It was important that her daughter, Grace, saw herself in her dolls, Fetterman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to buy k2 in pittsburgh 7 hr Jessica Juicer 5
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) 13 hr T Swizzle 239
Affordable care act 17 hr jackie 4
http://www.pahomepage.com/ Sun Jack 1
Listen live radio talk show Wilkes Barre/ Scran... Sun Mark 1
Spoof Calling, Technology Gone Really Bad Sun Henry 6
Yes....HIM Mar 17 Fan 2
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,048 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC