'The Party King': The Strip DisA trict was evA eryA thing to Mike FeinA berg

'The Party King': The Strip District was everything to Mike Feinberg

The party's been planned, the streamers are hung, a celebration for 60 years of good Pittsburgh fun. Super Bowls, bridal showers, backyard cookouts and more, this is finally goodbye to Feinberg's party store.

