Step dancers, leprechauns and pirates come together at Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day parade
There were step dancers, bagpipers, marching bands, pirates -- both the swashbuckling and baseball mascot varieties -- and even Santa Claus at this year's St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Pittsburgh. Thousands witnessed the long parade down Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies, setting up chairs hours beforehand and tailgating in parking lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsburgh is to Pennsylvania
|5 hr
|Salamni Mommy
|14
|Action Not Words, Tell Politics To Move Aside
|10 hr
|kilroy jamal
|3
|My Ancestors
|11 hr
|stolenlegacyidiots
|13
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|Love beauty
|235
|ilkb jenkintown pa
|23 hr
|Neecy
|2
|Do People Really Cry About 'Stolen Valor'?
|Fri
|Dreams Of
|33
|A Fantastic Book For ALL To Read
|Mar 8
|The Man With Test...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC