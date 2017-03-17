State, Pittsburgh suburbs join forces to tackle flooding

Ravine Street in Sharpsburg poses a challenge - to cyclists pedaling uphill as well as to those who live downhill where wet weather can bring flooding. It's the flooding challenge that secured the borough a $1 million grant from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority through the Green Revitalization of Our Waterways, or GROW, program - the largest such grant given to any suburb served by Alcosan - to reduce overflows that occur when stormwater overwhelms sanitary sewers.

