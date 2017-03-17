State, Pittsburgh suburbs join forces...

State, Pittsburgh suburbs join forces to tackle flooding

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ravine Street in Sharpsburg poses a challenge - to cyclists pedaling uphill as well as to those who live downhill where wet weather can bring flooding. It's the flooding challenge that secured the borough a $1 million grant from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority through the Green Revitalization of Our Waterways, or GROW, program - the largest such grant given to any suburb served by Alcosan - to reduce overflows that occur when stormwater overwhelms sanitary sewers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yes....HIM 2 hr Fan 2
Affordable care act 4 hr Weeny 1
White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect... Thu Tom 28
Water & Power, A Future Of This Area? Thu H Two O 3
WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13) Thu T Swizzle 236
Organ Donor Wed Overtaxed 4
Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09) Wed Nick Veneris 105
See all Pittsburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Forum Now

Pittsburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pittsburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Pittsburgh, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC