State, Pittsburgh suburbs join forces to tackle flooding
Ravine Street in Sharpsburg poses a challenge - to cyclists pedaling uphill as well as to those who live downhill where wet weather can bring flooding. It's the flooding challenge that secured the borough a $1 million grant from the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority through the Green Revitalization of Our Waterways, or GROW, program - the largest such grant given to any suburb served by Alcosan - to reduce overflows that occur when stormwater overwhelms sanitary sewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yes....HIM
|2 hr
|Fan
|2
|Affordable care act
|4 hr
|Weeny
|1
|White Trash Has Ruined This Once Clean, Respect...
|Thu
|Tom
|28
|Water & Power, A Future Of This Area?
|Thu
|H Two O
|3
|WTAE Weekend News - Appreciation Thread (Dec '13)
|Thu
|T Swizzle
|236
|Organ Donor
|Wed
|Overtaxed
|4
|Why does Pittsburgh suck for single guys? (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Nick Veneris
|105
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC